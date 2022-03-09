Campbell Soup Guidance Unchanged After Q2 Earnings
(PLX AI) – Campbell Soup Q2 revenue USD 2,210 million vs. estimate USD 2,240 millionQ2 EBIT USD 323 millionOutlook FY revenue growth -2 to 0%Outlook FY organic growth -1 to 1%Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.75-2.85Says seeing labor availability and …
- (PLX AI) – Campbell Soup Q2 revenue USD 2,210 million vs. estimate USD 2,240 million
- Q2 EBIT USD 323 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth -2 to 0%
- Outlook FY organic growth -1 to 1%
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 2.75-2.85
- Says seeing labor availability and service levels improve in H2, better mitigation of inflation with pricing, and strong levels of demand all underpinning our confidence in our delivery of full-year guidance
