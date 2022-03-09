Verbund Buys 70% Stake in PV & Wind Projects in Spain
(PLX AI) – Verbund acquires a 70% share in one photovoltaic and four wind power project companies in Spain with a total capacity of 171 MW from Capital Energy Power Vortice.The projects are currently under construction and will be commissioned …
- The projects are currently under construction and will be commissioned gradually between quarter 2/2022 and quarter 1/2023
- In addition, three PV hybridization projects in the south of Spain totaling 80 MW are under development
- The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or further details of the transaction
