Semperit Says 2022 EBITDA Will Be Significantly Below Average Market Expectations
(PLX AI) – Semperit says 2022 EBITDA expected to be significantly below average market expectations.Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the related restrictive measures and imponderables, the Semperit Group expects material bottlenecks as well as …
- (PLX AI) – Semperit says 2022 EBITDA expected to be significantly below average market expectations.
- Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the related restrictive measures and imponderables, the Semperit Group expects material bottlenecks as well as significant price increases for raw materials, intermediate goods, energy and transport services
- Says could see delivery delays and constraints
- Says current market expectations for EBITDA were EUR 100-120 million
- Says exact financial impact on the Semperit Group's expected annual result cannot be estimated at this point
