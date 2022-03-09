checkAd

Alstom Gets EUR 355 Million Contract in Chile

(PLX AI) – Alstom signs contract for signaling system, 37 Metropolis trains and 20 years of maintenance in Chile.Contract worth around EUR 355 millionThe new trains, combined with the CBTC signalling system, will help optimise the capacity, …

  • (PLX AI) – Alstom signs contract for signaling system, 37 Metropolis trains and 20 years of maintenance in Chile.
  • Contract worth around EUR 355 million
  • The new trains, combined with the CBTC signalling system, will help optimise the capacity, throughput, and efficiency of Metro de Santiago’s new Line 7, whose inauguration is planned for the end of 2027

