Deutsche Bank Has EUR 0.6 Billion Net Loan Exposure to Russia
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank reports very limited Russia exposure.Deutsche Bank Net loan exposure to Russia of € 0.6 billionDeutsche Bank Gross loan exposure was € 1.4 billion, around 0.3% of the overall loan bookDeutsche Bank Net loan exposure to …
