Jeronimo Martins FY Earnings Top Estimates
(PLX AI) – Jeronimo Martins FY EBITDA EUR 1,585 million vs. estimate EUR 1,542 million.FY EBIT EUR 840 million vs. estimate EUR 812 millionFY net income EUR 463 millionBiedronka expects to be able to stick to its expansion plan for the year and open …
- (PLX AI) – Jeronimo Martins FY EBITDA EUR 1,585 million vs. estimate EUR 1,542 million.
- FY EBIT EUR 840 million vs. estimate EUR 812 million
- FY net income EUR 463 million
- Biedronka expects to be able to stick to its expansion plan for the year and open c.130 stores and a new distribution centre, as well as to remodel c.350 locations in 2022
- Hebe plan is to open c.30 stores in 2022, while continuing to focus on its online operation
