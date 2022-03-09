Carlsberg Suspends Guidance, Says Russia War in Ukraine Will Negatively Impact Its 2022 Result
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg update on Ukraine and Russia; suspension of 2022 guidance.Carlsberg says development in Ukraine and Russia will negatively impact the Group’s financial results for 2022In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for approximately 13% …
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg update on Ukraine and Russia; suspension of 2022 guidance.
- Carlsberg says development in Ukraine and Russia will negatively impact the Group’s financial results for 2022
- In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for approximately 13% of Group revenue and approximately 9% of the operating profit
- Ceased all advertising by both the Carlsberg Group and Baltika Breweries in Russia, and will stop producing and selling flagship brand, Carlsberg, in the Russian market
- Baltika Breweries will be run as a separate business, with the purpose of sustaining our employees and their families.
