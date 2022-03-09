(PLX AI) – Carlsberg update on Ukraine and Russia; suspension of 2022 guidance.Carlsberg says development in Ukraine and Russia will negatively impact the Group’s financial results for 2022In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for approximately 13% …

Carlsberg Suspends Guidance, Says Russia War in Ukraine Will Negatively Impact Its 2022 Result

