Credit Suisse Says Its Market Risk Exposure to Russia Is Not Significant
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Russia net credit exposure was CHF 848 million as of December 31 and net exposures have been reduced since the end of 2021.
- Says market risk exposure to Russia as of March 9 is not significant
- Credit Suisse net assets held in our Russian subsidiaries totaled CHF 195 million as of December 31
- Credit Suisse Country credit risk exposures to Ukraine or to Belarus were not material as of December 31
- Says as of March 7, 2022, we had minimal total credit exposures towards specifically sanctioned individuals managed by our Wealth Management division
- Credit Suisse says has an office in Moscow with approximately 125 colleagues working across Wealth Management and the Investment Bank, in both front office and corporate function roles
