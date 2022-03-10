Credit Suisse Says Its Market Risk Exposure to Russia Is Not Significant

(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Russia net credit exposure was CHF 848 million as of December 31 and net exposures have been reduced since the end of 2021.Says market risk exposure to Russia as of March 9 is not significantCredit Suisse net assets held in …

