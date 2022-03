(PLX AI) – NFON FY revenue EUR 75.9 million vs estimate EUR 76 million.FY adjusted EBITDA EUR -1.3 millionFY EBITDA EUR -2 millionWill publish 2022 forecast together with annual report

NFON Revenue in Line with Estimates; Doesn't Give Guidance Yet

