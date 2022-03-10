checkAd

Bayer to Sell Environmental Science Business to Cinven for $2.6 Billion

(PLX AI) – Bayer to sell its Environmental Science Professional business to Cinven for 2.6 billion U.S. dollars.This divestment represents a very attractive purchase price and allows us to focus on our core agricultural business and the successful …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer to sell its Environmental Science Professional business to Cinven for 2.6 billion U.S. dollars.
  • This divestment represents a very attractive purchase price and allows us to focus on our core agricultural business and the successful implementation of our Crop Science Division growth strategy, said Rodrigo Santos, Member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and President of the Crop Science Division
  • The business had approximately 800 employees supporting operations and sales in more than 100 countries last year
  • It is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA
  • Bayer had announced its decision to divest the business in February 2021


