CompuGroup Medical FY Earnings Top Estimates; 2022 Guidance in Line with Consensus
(PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical FY revenue EUR 1,025 million vs. estimate EUR 1,023 million.FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 224 million vs. estimate EUR 221 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 235-260 million vs. consensus EUR 247 millionOutlook FY revenue …
- (PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical FY revenue EUR 1,025 million vs. estimate EUR 1,023 million.
- FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 224 million vs. estimate EUR 221 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 235-260 million vs. consensus EUR 247 million
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,075-1,125 million vs. consensus EUR 1,082 million
- Says expects another year with strong organic growth driven by the investment initiative started last year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0