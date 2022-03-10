Italgas 2021 EBITDA in Line with Estimates; Revenue Just Below
(PLX AI) – Italgas FY revenue EUR 1,370.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,374 million.FY EBITDA EUR 1,008.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,008 millionFY EBIT adjusted EUR 583.2 millionCash generation has also increased considerably, with cash flow from …
- (PLX AI) – Italgas FY revenue EUR 1,370.8 million vs. estimate EUR 1,374 million.
- FY EBITDA EUR 1,008.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,008 million
- FY EBIT adjusted EUR 583.2 million
- Cash generation has also increased considerably, with cash flow from operating activities at end 2021 totaling EUR 831.9 million
- Says risk of a prolonged interruption of the injection of natural gas into the distribution infrastructures would be mitigated by the actions already in place and/or being studied at national and European level, such as the optimization of storage, the diversification of supply sources and the increase in domestic production
