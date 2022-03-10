Andritz Gets Hydro Equipment Order for 216 MW Plant in Nepal
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply hydro- and electro-mechanical equipment for 216 MW Upper Trishuli 1 hydropower plant in Nepal.Completion scheduled for 2026The Andritz scope of supply for the hydromechanical equipment includes design, engineering, …
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply hydro- and electro-mechanical equipment for 216 MW Upper Trishuli 1 hydropower plant in Nepal.
- Completion scheduled for 2026
- The Andritz scope of supply for the hydromechanical equipment includes design, engineering, manufacturing, shipping, installation, testing, and commissioning of radial gates, vertical gates, hoists, stoplogs, and penstocks
- The order for the electromechanical equipment comprises basic and detailed design of the turbine and generator components, complete electrical power systems, balance of plant, automation, installation, and commissioning
