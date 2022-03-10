(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply hydro- and electro-mechanical equipment for 216 MW Upper Trishuli 1 hydropower plant in Nepal.Completion scheduled for 2026The Andritz scope of supply for the hydromechanical equipment includes design, engineering, …

Andritz Gets Hydro Equipment Order for 216 MW Plant in Nepal

