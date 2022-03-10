(PLX AI) – Anora shares fell almost 4% at the open after the company gave new guidance for 2022 that was significantly below expectations. Anora Q4 revenue of EUR 205.6 million topped expectations of EUR 201 million, but EBITDA of EUR 31.4 million …

Anora Drops Nearly 4% as Guidance Well Below Consensus

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer