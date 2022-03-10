Jeronimo Martins Shares Fall 2.7% as Cautious Outlook Overshadows Strong Results
(PLX AI) – Jeronimo Martins shares fell 2.7% in early trading after a cautious guidance overshadowed strong 2021 results. The company reported earnings last night that beat expectations amid strong performance in Poland and ColombiaThe dividend was …
- (PLX AI) – Jeronimo Martins shares fell 2.7% in early trading after a cautious guidance overshadowed strong 2021 results.
- The company reported earnings last night that beat expectations amid strong performance in Poland and Colombia
- The dividend was stronger than expected, with 100% payout ratio instead of the 50% the company has as policy
- The guidance for a significant capex increase to EUR 850 million from EUR 600 million last year and comments on increased margin pressure in Poland could lead the stock to underperform, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
- The 2022 outlook sounded quite prudent, analysts at Bank of America said
- Still, margin pressure and FX headwinds could be offset by higher volumes and food inflation, BofA said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0