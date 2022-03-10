Adidas Falls 2.7% as Bank of America Says Guidance Has Downside Risk
(PLX AI) – Adidas issued bullish guidance for this year, and this presents downside risks, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating an underperform recommendation on the stock. Price target cut to EUR 200 from EUR 235Shares fell 2.7% in morning …
- Price target cut to EUR 200 from EUR 235
- Shares fell 2.7% in morning trading in Frankfurt
- Adidas sees revenue growth of 11-13% in 2022, while consensus was for growth of only 9%
- This implies that Adidas would grow at the same rate as Puma and ahead of Nike, which is ambitious and could disappoint, BofA said
- We are not yet convinced that the brand momentum is at an inflection point: BofA
