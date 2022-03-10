(PLX AI) – Ørsted and Maersk sign landmark green fuels agreement, as Ørsted enters the US Power-to-X market.Ørsted to develop 675 MW Power-to-X-facility on the US Gulf Coast to fuel Maersk’s newly ordered fleet of 12 methanol-powered vesselsFacility …

Ørsted to Build 675 MW Power-to-X-Facility on the US Gulf Coast for Maersk

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer