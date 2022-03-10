Ørsted to Build 675 MW Power-to-X-Facility on the US Gulf Coast for Maersk
(PLX AI) – Ørsted and Maersk sign landmark green fuels agreement, as Ørsted enters the US Power-to-X market.Ørsted to develop 675 MW Power-to-X-facility on the US Gulf Coast to fuel Maersk’s newly ordered fleet of 12 methanol-powered vesselsFacility …
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted and Maersk sign landmark green fuels agreement, as Ørsted enters the US Power-to-X market.
- Ørsted to develop 675 MW Power-to-X-facility on the US Gulf Coast to fuel Maersk’s newly ordered fleet of 12 methanol-powered vessels
- Facility will produce approx. 300,000 tonnes of e-methanol per year, which Maersk will offtake for its newly ordered fleet of 12 methanol-powered vessels
- The facility will be powered by approx. 1.2GW of renewable energy from new onshore wind and solar PV farms
