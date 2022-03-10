Deutsche Bank Raises Profit Targets for 2025; Aims for Post-TAX ROTE Above 10%
- Deutsche Bank 2025 targets Compound annual revenue growth of 3.5-4.5% from 2021, with implied net revenues of approximately € 30 billion in 2025
- Deutsche Bank 2025 targets cost/income ratio below 62.5% , reflecting revenue growth with further cost discipline
- Deutsche Bank capital plan is based on maintaining CET1 approximately 13% in 2025
- Deutsche Bank highlights year to date Post-tax return on average shareholders’ equity of 10.6%, versus 8.6% in the year to 28 February 2021
- Deutsche Bank Post-tax RoTE of 11.8%, up from 9.7% in the year to 28 February 2021 and ahead of the 2022 target
- Deutsche Bank Core Bank post-tax RoTE of 13.8%, up from 12.1% in the same period of 2021
- Deutsche Bank Cost/income ratio of 64.1%, down from 68.0% in the same period of 2021
- Deutsche Bank CET 1 ratio of around 13.2% year to date
