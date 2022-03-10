RWE, National Grid Set up U.S. Joint Venture Community Offshore Wind
(PLX AI) – RWE and National Grid consolidate partnership and move forward on offshore wind development, setting up a joint venture named Community Offshore Wind.In the NY Bight auction the joint venture secured area OCS-A 0539 with a winning bid of …
- In the NY Bight auction the joint venture secured area OCS-A 0539 with a winning bid of $1.1 billion
- The awarded seabed has the potential to host 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, enough to power 1.1 million U.S. homes
- The project is expected to be in operation toward the end of the decade
