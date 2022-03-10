Deutsche Bank CEO Says Can't Withdraw from Russia Completely
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank CEO says not withdrawing completely from Russia because we have clients who cannot exit Russia overnight.Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing speaks in statement to employeesCEO says there are types of business we will cease
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank CEO says not withdrawing completely from Russia because we have clients who cannot exit Russia overnight.
- Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing speaks in statement to employees
- CEO says there are types of business we will cease
- Says first and foremost, it is our duty to support the German government and its international partners in their consistent stance and all their measures
- At Deutsche Bank, we are fully committed to this: CEO says
