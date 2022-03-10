Harboes Says Revenue Growth Largely Offsets Rising Costs; Trims Pretax Outlook
(PLX AI) – Harboes 9-month revenue DKK 1,046 million.9-month EBITDA DKK 71.3 millionQ3 is traditionally low season in terms of both turnover and earnings, company saidDespite a 2% higher turnover, significantly rising costs in the quarter impact …
- (PLX AI) – Harboes 9-month revenue DKK 1,046 million.
- 9-month EBITDA DKK 71.3 million
- Q3 is traditionally low season in terms of both turnover and earnings, company said
- Despite a 2% higher turnover, significantly rising costs in the quarter impact earnings
- Year-to-date, net turnover is 5% higher than last year, and the growth has so far largely offset the rising costs
- Trims pretax outlook for the year to DKK -20/-5 million from DKK -20/0 million previously
- EBITDA outlook trimmed to DKK 83-100 from DKK 83-103 previously
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0