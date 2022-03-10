(PLX AI) – RWE says 2 projects awarded in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony with total capacity of more than 45 megawatts.The German Federal Network Agency has awarded RWE the Grevenbroich wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia and the …

RWE to Build 2 New Wind Farms in Germany for 45 MW Using Nordex Turbines

