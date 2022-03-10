MorphoSys Takes EUR 231 Million Impairment Charge on Constellation Acquisition
(PLX AI) – MorphoSys AG reports non-cash impairment charge of € 231 million on goodwill after consolidation of research and discovery functions; corresponding increase of Group operating expenses in 2021.This write-down results from the …
- (PLX AI) – MorphoSys AG reports non-cash impairment charge of € 231 million on goodwill after consolidation of research and discovery functions; corresponding increase of Group operating expenses in 2021.
- This write-down results from the consolidation of the Company's research and discovery activities after the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
- MorphoSys decided to focus its research activities on the most advanced programs and to centralize all laboratory activities at its German research hub in Planegg, Germany
- All US-based activities relating to discovery biology and drug discovery departments were discontinued
- Early pipeline projects cannot be realized anymore and the expected cash flows from these projects will not materialize accordingly
