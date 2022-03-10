Brussel Lambert 2021 Net Income EUR 279 Million
(PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert FY net asset value EUR 22,500 million.FY net income EUR 279 millionDividend of EUR 2.75 per shareWill continue share buybacks in 2022Says we are actively pursuing investment projects involving quality private assets with …
