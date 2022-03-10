OMV Says Borealis Declines EuroChem's Offer for Nitrogen Business
(PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis declines EuroChem’s offer for the acquisition of fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.OMV says Borealis will now consider various options regarding the future of its nitrogen business“We have closely …
- OMV says Borealis will now consider various options regarding the future of its nitrogen business
- “We have closely assessed the most recent developments around the war in the Ukraine and sanctions that have been put in place,” comments Thomas Gangl, Borealis CEO. “As a consequence, we have decided to decline EuroChem’s offer."
