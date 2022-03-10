checkAd

OMV Says Borealis Declines EuroChem's Offer for Nitrogen Business

(PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis declines EuroChem’s offer for the acquisition of fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.OMV says Borealis will now consider various options regarding the future of its nitrogen business“We have closely …

  • (PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis declines EuroChem’s offer for the acquisition of fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.
  • OMV says Borealis will now consider various options regarding the future of its nitrogen business
  • “We have closely assessed the most recent developments around the war in the Ukraine and sanctions that have been put in place,” comments Thomas Gangl, Borealis CEO. “As a consequence, we have decided to decline EuroChem’s offer."
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  53   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

OMV Says Borealis Declines EuroChem's Offer for Nitrogen Business (PLX AI) – OMV says Borealis declines EuroChem’s offer for the acquisition of fertilizer, melamine and technical nitrogen business.OMV says Borealis will now consider various options regarding the future of its nitrogen business“We have closely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CrowdStrike Q4 Revenue, Profit Beat Expectations; Q1 Guidance Ahead of Consensus
K+S Earnings, Outlook Better Than Expected
Bayer to Sell Environmental Science Business to Cinven for $2.6 Billion
Carlsberg Suspends Guidance, Says Russia War in Ukraine Will Negatively Impact Its 2022 Result
Ørsted to Build 675 MW Power-to-X-Facility on the US Gulf Coast for Maersk
ISS CEO Buys Another 14,000 Shares
RWE, National Grid Set up U.S. Joint Venture Community Offshore Wind
Boskalis Starts EUR 100 Million Share Buyback
Credit Suisse Says Its Market Risk Exposure to Russia Is Not Significant
RWE to Build 2 New Wind Farms in Germany for 45 MW Using Nordex Turbines
Titel
Hexagon Purus Gets $2 Million Contract for Hydrogen Storage Cylinders
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
UniCredit Says Maximum Potential Loss if RUB Tends to Zero Is EUR 1 Billion; Keeps Dividend, Share ...
Norske Skog Shuts Austria Paper Mill Due to High Energy Prices
BASF Hikes Additives Price for Plastic Applications by up to 35% Globally
Bayer Jumps 4% after Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Veon Says Not Subject to EU Sanctions; Fridman & Aven Don't Control Majority of Votes
Bonava Closes Operations in Russia
Global Fashion Group FY Adjusted EBITDA EUR 13.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 17 Million
Mapfre Sells Holdings in Abda, Abda Assistance for $62.9 Million
Titel
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Block Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Eyes Global Expansion in 2022
Elopak Invoking Force Majeure for Russian, Ukrainian Customers
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
H+H International Names Brinkmann New CEO
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures