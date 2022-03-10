Disney Says Will Pause All Business in Russia
(PLX AI) – Disney taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia.This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channelsLast week Disney …
- (PLX AI) – Disney taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia.
- This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels
- Last week Disney said it was pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia
