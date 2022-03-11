Veon Repays RUB 30 Billion Loan to VTB Bank
(PLX AI) – Veon concludes repayment of VTB Bank loan.Veon says subsidiary has prepaid its RUB 30 billion (approximately USD 259 million) interest-bearing loan with VTB Bank in accordance with its terms, and the facility has been cancelledThe …
- The repayment and cancellation is in compliance with applicable sanctions, the company says
