Atlantia 2021 Revenue EUR 6.4 Billion; Sees 2022 Revenue EUR 6.6 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Atlantia FY revenue EUR 6,400 million.
- FY FFO EUR 2,900 million
- Dividend EUR 0.74
- Consolidated loss of EUR 0.5 billion following impairment losses of EUR 0.8 billion
- Profit attributable EUR 0.6 billion, including the result of the Autostrade per l'Italia group of EUR 0.9 billion
- Expect motorway traffic to grow by approximately 4% and airport traffic to fall by approximately 40%, compared with 2019
- Sees 2022 revenue EUR 6.6 billion, EBITDA EUR 4.1 Billion
