Atlantia 2021 Revenue EUR 6.4 Billion; Sees 2022 Revenue EUR 6.6 Billion

(PLX AI) – Atlantia FY revenue EUR 6,400 million.FY FFO EUR 2,900 millionDividend EUR 0.74Consolidated loss of EUR 0.5 billion following impairment losses of EUR 0.8 billionProfit attributable EUR 0.6 billion, including the result of the Autostrade …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer