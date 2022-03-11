checkAd

Yara Stops All Sourcing from Suppliers Linked to Russian Sanctions

  • (PLX AI) – Yara stopped all sourcing from suppliers linked to Russian sanctioned entities and persons.
  • Yara says will use its global production system with the objective to keep supplying customers and secure continuity in food supply chains
  • Repeats its concern for global food security and calls on government action to protect food supply chains and decrease dependency on Russia
