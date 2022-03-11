Yara Stops All Sourcing from Suppliers Linked to Russian Sanctions
(PLX AI) – Yara stopped all sourcing from suppliers linked to Russian sanctioned entities and persons. Yara says will use its global production system with the objective to keep supplying customers and secure continuity in food supply chainsRepeats …
- (PLX AI) – Yara stopped all sourcing from suppliers linked to Russian sanctioned entities and persons.
- Yara says will use its global production system with the objective to keep supplying customers and secure continuity in food supply chains
- Repeats its concern for global food security and calls on government action to protect food supply chains and decrease dependency on Russia
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0