Anora Falls Another 2% Amid Analyst Downgrades After Earnings, Guidance Miss
(PLX AI) – Anora shares fell another 2% today as analysts downgraded the stock after yesterday's earnings and guidance miss.Anora Q4 EBITDA was worse than expected, while outlook for 2022 was 18% below consensus in a report yesterdayWith the market …
- (PLX AI) – Anora shares fell another 2% today as analysts downgraded the stock after yesterday's earnings and guidance miss.
- Anora Q4 EBITDA was worse than expected, while outlook for 2022 was 18% below consensus in a report yesterday
- With the market now normalizing after the pandemic, Anora comparable EBITDA is set to decline to pre-pandemic levels, Carnegie said, cutting their recommendation to hold from buy
- After significantly lower earnings forecasts, the share upside is not great, Carnegie said
- Anora's guidance will extinguish anticipation of multiple expansion, SEB said, cutting their recommendation to hold from buy
- Record high input costs will continue to hurt the company, which remains behind the curve on price increases, and a recovery is unlikely this year: SEB
- Meanwhile, Nordea analysts did leave Anora recommendation unchanged at buy, but cut their price target to EUR 12.50 from EUR 13.50
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0