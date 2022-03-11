Aker Solution Gets OKEA Extension Worth NOK 700-1,200 Million
(PLX AI) – Aker Solutions gets substantial seven-year contract extension of an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with OKEA. The agreement covers work on all installations offshore Norway operated by OKEASubstantial contract …
- (PLX AI) – Aker Solutions gets substantial seven-year contract extension of an existing maintenance and modifications frame agreement with OKEA.
- The agreement covers work on all installations offshore Norway operated by OKEA
- Substantial contract worth between NOK 700 million and NOK 1.2 billion, according to AKSO
- The agreement will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2022 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0