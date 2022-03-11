UPM to Benefit from Energy Crunch, DNB Says, Reiterating Buy; Shares Rise 4%
(PLX AI) – UPM is set to benefit from high energy prices, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target EUR 41UPM is up 4% today at EUR 28.90UPM's recent sell-off is unjustified, as the company's energy assets are …
- (PLX AI) – UPM is set to benefit from high energy prices, analysts at DNB said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target EUR 41
- UPM is up 4% today at EUR 28.90
- UPM's recent sell-off is unjustified, as the company's energy assets are set to become hugely profitable, DNB said
- The analysts more than doubled their valuation of UPM's energy assets, to EUR 12 per share from EUR 5 per share previously
