Knorr-Bremse CEO Leaves; CFO Takes Interim Role
(PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse Chief Executive Officer Jan Mrosik leaving the company as of April 30.Knorr-Bremse CFO Frank Markus Weber extends his contract for 5 years and becomes interim CEOSupervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor to …
- (PLX AI) – Knorr-Bremse Chief Executive Officer Jan Mrosik leaving the company as of April 30.
- Knorr-Bremse CFO Frank Markus Weber extends his contract for 5 years and becomes interim CEO
- Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor to the CEO
