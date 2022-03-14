Hypoport 2022 Guidance Ahead of Consensus on Revenue, Lags on EBIT
- (PLX AI) – Hypoport FY 2021 EBIT EUR 47.7 million vs. estimate EUR 46 million
- Outlook FY 2022 revenue EUR 500-540 million vs. consensus EUR 517 million
- Outlook FY 2022 EBIT EUR 51-58 million vs. consensus EUR 58 million
- Says corporate finance business is unlikely to exceed its targets in 2022 in the same way that it did in 2021
- Says if new German government follows up on its promise to support housebuilding and the energy transition, will be ideally positioned to benefit disproportionately
