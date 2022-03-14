Talanx 2021 Operating Profit Tops Estimates
(PLX AI) – Talanx FY operating profit EUR 2,454 million vs. estimate EUR 2,440 million.Outlook FY net income EUR 1,050-1,150 million (unchanged)FY combined ratio 97.7%Dividend increase to EUR 1.60 per shareSays war in Ukraine is emerging as an …
- (PLX AI) – Talanx FY operating profit EUR 2,454 million vs. estimate EUR 2,440 million.
- Outlook FY net income EUR 1,050-1,150 million (unchanged)
- FY combined ratio 97.7%
- Dividend increase to EUR 1.60 per share
- Says war in Ukraine is emerging as an uncertainty factor for the current business year; it is currently too early to assess the possible impact
