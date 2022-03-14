checkAd

EDF Keeps 2023 Targets; Releases EBITDA Impact of ARENH volumes Decree

(PLX AI) – EDF Publication of the decree and orders relating to the additional allocation of 20 TWh of ARENH volumes for 2022: update of the impact on the 2022 EBITDA outlook.EDF EBITDA impact for 2022 approximately -€8.4 billion on January 13; now …

  • EDF EBITDA impact for 2022 approximately -€8.4 billion on January 13; now EBITDA impact reassessed at approximately -€10.2 billion
  • EDF maintains its objectives at the end of 2023 of net financial debt / EBITDA of around 3 times and adjusted net debt / adjusted EBITDA of 4.5 to 5 times
Autor: PLX AI
