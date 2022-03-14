Uponor Targets at Least 4% Annual Organic Sales Growth; 2022 Guidance Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Uponor issues new financial targets, including net sales annual organic growth above 4%.Uponor financial targets profitability: > 12% operating margin, up from >10% operating marginAlso targets a growing dividend, vs. previously targeting …
- (PLX AI) – Uponor issues new financial targets, including net sales annual organic growth above 4%.
- Uponor financial targets profitability: > 12% operating margin, up from >10% operating margin
- Also targets a growing dividend, vs. previously targeting 50% of annual earnings
- Guidance for 2022 remains net sales and comparable operating profit to increase from 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0