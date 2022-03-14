checkAd

Bakkafrost Is Good Buying Opportunity After Recent Share Drop, Handelsbanken Says

  • (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost shares are still attractive even as Russia's war in Ukraine leads to increased salmon feed costs, analysts at Handelsbanken said, reiterating a buy on the stock.
  • Price target NOK 710
  • The war will lead to increased costs in the short term of about NOK 2-3 per kg, Handelsbanken said
  • But overall trends such as low salmon production globally and rising health trends that result in increased demand should help the earnings of companies like Bakkafrost in the longer term, Handelsbanken said
  • Bakkafrost continues to have an attractive exposure to positive trends on the salmon market and the recent share price drop is a good buying opportunity, Handelsbanken said

Autor: PLX AI
