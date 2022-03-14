(PLX AI) – Volkswagen shares rose 7% at the open after the company announced better than expected earnings and guidance late on Friday. Q4 operating profit was EUR 5.9 billion, almost 30% ahead of consensusGuidance for 2022 is sales growth of 8-13%, …

Volkswagen Jumps 7% After Earnings, Guidance Better Than Expected, Analysts Say

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer