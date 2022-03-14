Volkswagen Jumps 7% After Earnings, Guidance Better Than Expected, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Volkswagen shares rose 7% at the open after the company announced better than expected earnings and guidance late on Friday. Q4 operating profit was EUR 5.9 billion, almost 30% ahead of consensusGuidance for 2022 is sales growth of 8-13%, …
- Q4 operating profit was EUR 5.9 billion, almost 30% ahead of consensus
- Guidance for 2022 is sales growth of 8-13%, while consensus was only 7.5%
- Operating margin guidance of 7-8.5% was comparable to consensus of 7.8%
- The Q4 beat was largely a function of a stronger operating margin as positive price/mix at premium brands likely played a role, analysts at Goldman Sachs said
- The guidance and strong close to 2021 will be viewed positively by investors: Goldman
