Electrolux Pro Is Good Buying Opportunity, Nordea Says; Shares Inch Higher
(PLX AI) – Electrolux Professional shares are a good buying opportunity after recent price drops, analysts at Nordea said.The bank reiterated a buy rating on the stock, with price target SEK 72, down from SEK 77 previouslyMultiples are attractive …
- Even with higher prices for fuel and raw materials, Electrolux Pro EBIT margins should rise to 12.3% this year from 8.5% last year, the analysts estimated
- Shares were up 1.8% at the open
