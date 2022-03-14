Nach der Analyse wird die Software aktiviert

Der Marktscanner wird auf Long eingestellt und die Zeitebenen von 1 bis 8 Min. werden aktiviert. Die Software berechnet den Einstieg automatisch.

Der Trendkanal begrenzt die Korrektur. Der Marktcanner erkennt ein Longsignal (grün gerahmtes Rechteck) mit einem kurzen Rücklauf in den Verlust. Höhere Tiefpunkte der Wellen zeigen einen intakten Aufwärtstrend an. Rote Bars zeigen den Endbereich der Welle an und damit ein Signal zum Auflösen der Longpostition.

Testen Sie unsere Software gratis. Eine kurze E-Mail an webmaster@elliottwaver.de genügt.

Ihr Rüdiger Maaß

