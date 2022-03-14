DAX Elliottwave - nur für Trader II
Das Longsignal der Elliottwaver Software mit einem kurzen Rücklauf in die Verlustzone
Die steigende fünfte Welle setzte ein - wie erwartet
Nach der Analyse wird die Software aktiviert
Der Marktscanner wird auf Long eingestellt und die Zeitebenen von 1 bis 8 Min. werden aktiviert. Die Software berechnet den Einstieg automatisch.
Der Trendkanal begrenzt die Korrektur. Der Marktcanner erkennt ein Longsignal (grün gerahmtes Rechteck) mit einem kurzen Rücklauf in den Verlust. Höhere Tiefpunkte der Wellen zeigen einen intakten Aufwärtstrend an. Rote Bars zeigen den Endbereich der Welle an und damit ein Signal zum Auflösen der Longpostition.
Testen Sie unsere Software gratis. Eine kurze E-Mail an webmaster@elliottwaver.de genügt.
Ihr Rüdiger Maaß
Risk Disclosure:
Futures and forex trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment.
Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or life style.
Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading.
Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
Hypothetical Performance Disclosure:
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. no representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown;
in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program.
One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk,
and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk of actual trading. for example,
the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results
. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted
for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results.
Risikodisclaimer:
Der Handel mit Futures, Forex und CFD s birgt ein hohes Risiko und ist nicht für jeden Investor geeignet. Ein Investor kann möglicherweise mehr als das eingezahlte Kapital verlieren. Für den Handel sollte nur Risikokapital verwendet werden,bzw. Teile des Risikokapitals. Risikokapital ist Geld, bei dessen Verlust sich keine Änderung der Finanzsituation ergibt bzw. keinen Einfluss auf das Leben mit sich bringt. Eine in der Vergangenheit erzielte Performance ist keine Garantie für die Zukunft.
