First Republic Names Roffler New CEO
(PLX AI) – First Republic names Mike Roffler as Chief Executive Officer.Roffler will also continue to serve as President and Board MemberJim Herbert, who founded First Republic in 1985 and has served as its CEO and Co-CEO since that time, will …
- (PLX AI) – First Republic names Mike Roffler as Chief Executive Officer.
- Roffler will also continue to serve as President and Board Member
- Jim Herbert, who founded First Republic in 1985 and has served as its CEO and Co-CEO since that time, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0