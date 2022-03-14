PREVIEW: H&M Sales Expected to Show Recovery Slowing, with Focus on Russia Comments
(PLX AI) – H&M sales growth is expected to slow down in the first quarter and investors will be looking for more commentary from management tomorrow on the effect of closing the company's business in Russia, analysts said. After two exceptionally …
- After two exceptionally strong quarters, we expect H&M’s earnings recovery to slow considerably in the first quarter, hampered by renewed restrictions around the turn of the year, far fewer subsidies, and higher investments, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 165)
- The company has managed costs very well during the pandemic, but we have yet to see any tangible signs that its sales would be any stronger than they were before the pandemic, Carnegie said
- While the current uncertainty and external situation may put pressure on near-term earnings, we believe the stock market has overreacted again, SEB analysts said (buy, SEK 240)
- Zero sales in Russia would mean a hit of SEK 1 billion to EBIT for the year, SEB estimates
- Given the increased external uncertainties, this fiscal year may not be as good as it should have been, SEB said
