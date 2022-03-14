TransDigm Buys DART Aerospace for $360 Million in Cash
(PLX AI) – TransDigm acquires DART Aerospace for approximately $360 million in cash.DART is a leading provider of highly engineered, unique helicopter mission equipment solutions that predominantly service civilian aircraft.The Company is expected …
- (PLX AI) – TransDigm acquires DART Aerospace for approximately $360 million in cash.
- DART is a leading provider of highly engineered, unique helicopter mission equipment solutions that predominantly service civilian aircraft.
- The Company is expected to generate approximately $100 million in pro forma revenues for the calendar year ending December 31, 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0