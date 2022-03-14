Boeing Says New Airline Arajet Orders 20 Jets of 737 MAX Model
(PLX AI) – Boeing says Arajet, a new airline in Caribbean, orders 20 737 MAX jets.Aircraft commitments include firm order, options and lease agreements for up to 40 jetsCarrier launches in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to operate all-737 MAX …
- (PLX AI) – Boeing says Arajet, a new airline in Caribbean, orders 20 737 MAX jets.
- Aircraft commitments include firm order, options and lease agreements for up to 40 jets
- Carrier launches in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to operate all-737 MAX fleet
|
