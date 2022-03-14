Swedbank Says Estonia Summons Swedbank AS to Interrogation as Suspect
(PLX AI) – Swedbank update on Estonian prosecutor's investigation into Swedbank AS.Swedbank says Swedbank AS has been summoned as a suspect to an interrogationSwedbank says investigation is reviewing whether money laundering or other criminal …
- (PLX AI) – Swedbank update on Estonian prosecutor's investigation into Swedbank AS.
- Swedbank says Swedbank AS has been summoned as a suspect to an interrogation
- Swedbank says investigation is reviewing whether money laundering or other criminal activities have taken place in Swedbank AS
- Swedbank has no further information as to how this investigation will proceed or what the implications of it may be
