Hoist Finance Names Chairman Wollung Acting CEO
- (PLX AI) – Hoist Finance says Chairman Lars Wollung is appointed acting CEO.
- Bengt Edholm takes over the role as Chairman of the Board until the annual general meeting in April 2022
- Lars Wollung was elected Chairman of the Board in Hoist Finance at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 17 February 2022, a role that he leaves when assuming the position as acting CEO
- The process to find a permanent CEO is ongoing
