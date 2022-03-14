Swedish Match Puts Cigar Business Spin-Off on Hold
(PLX AI) – Swedish Match provides update on plans for separation of its cigar business.Swedish Match to suspend the preparations for the contemplated spin-off until further noticeSwedish Match says financial development of the US cigar business …
- Swedish Match to suspend the preparations for the contemplated spin-off until further notice
- Swedish Match says financial development of the US cigar business falling short of expectations in recent quarters
- Says today's decision to suspend the spin-off preparations was prompted by regulatory uncertainties facing the cigar business
- Swedish Match has recently been informed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that substantial equivalence (SE) designations have been denied for SE applications corresponding to about 3 percent of Swedish Match's 2021 cigar volume
- It cannot be ruled out that additional SE applications for the cigar assortment will be denied in the first instance as FDA continues to work through remaining applications
- Swedish Match plans to appeal the non-SE designations by the FDA by requesting a supervisory review
