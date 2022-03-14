Avanza Considers Offering Trading in Crypto Assets on its Platform
(PLX AI) – Avanza enters into a Letter of Intent with Safello regarding a potential partnership in relation to crypto assets.Avanza to examine a potential partnership for distribution of Safello’s services for crypto assets via Avanza’s platformCEO …
- (PLX AI) – Avanza enters into a Letter of Intent with Safello regarding a potential partnership in relation to crypto assets.
- Avanza to examine a potential partnership for distribution of Safello’s services for crypto assets via Avanza’s platform
- CEO says we see demand from customers to trade in these assets
- Says to examine the possibility to offer trading in crypto assets via Avanza’s platform in an informed and responsible way together with Safello
