Avance Gas CEO, Chairman Both Leave Company
- (PLX AI) – Avance Gas announces resignation of CEO and changes to the Board composition.
- CEO Kristian Sørensen resigns to pursue opportunities outside of the Company
- The Chairman of the Board, Erik O. Jacobsen, has also elected to step down
- Øystein Kalleklev will take over as Executive Chairman of the Board with immediate effect
